Report: Notre Dame, Under Armour agree to new 10-year apparel deal

(WNDU)
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On the same day the Notre Dame football team unveiled its green uniforms for its primetime matchup against Ohio State, Yahoo Sports is reporting that Under Armour will continue to be Notre Dame’s apparel provider for the next 10 years.

The deal is believed to be the richest apparel deal in the history of college athletics. The price tag is more than $10 million annually in cash and gear, according to Yahoo Sports’ sources.

The Irish are currently in the final year of their previous 10-year deal with Under Armour. There were talks of Notre Dame hitting the open market after the deal expired, but Under Armour has reportedly won the bidding war — fending off Adidas and Nike.

It’s not only a win for Under Armour in terms of landing one of the most valuable brands in college football, but also a win because the apparel company has recently suffered some setbacks. Under Armour’s stock has dropped and the company has had to pull out of some other deals with the likes of UCLA and Cal.

This may be the last major move in the tenure of athletic director Jack Swarbrick, who will be departing from his role sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

