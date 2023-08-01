Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman named to Maxwell Award watch list

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman has been added to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given to the best player in college football.

Hartman is one of 85 players to watch this season.

The sixth-year quarterback is coming off a season at Wake Forest in which he threw for 3,701 yards and 38 touchdowns. He is the ACC’s career leader in touchdown passes, throwing for 110 over five seasons with the Demon Deacons. He is also second in ACC history with 12,967 career passing yards.

Six Notre Dame players have won the award, with Manti Te’o being the most recent in 2012. Other previous winners include Brady Quinn (2006), Ross Browner (1977), Jim Lynch (1966), Johnny Lattner (1952 and 1953), and Leon Hart (1949).

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.