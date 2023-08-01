Advertise With Us

Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years

A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.(Little Rock Animal Village)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Gray News) - A lost dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.

The Little Rock Animal Village shared photos of the family getting back together with their beloved little girl named Jill last week.

According to the nonprofit, Jill had been missing for two years, but she found her way back to the family thanks to a microchip.

“Microchips save lives,” representatives of the organization shared. “We love a happy ending. Microchips make them possible. Please microchip your pets and be sure to register them.”

According to Friends of the Animal Village, the family drove from Texas to Arkansas to pick up Jill after they received a call last Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The passengers say they would like improved communication and an apology from Amtrak but say an...
More than 80 Amtrak passengers stranded in South Bend
16-year-old charged in deadly shooting of Washington HS student
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Pedestrian killed in Mishawaka crash
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Indiana abortion ban still on hold after petition
Money Generic
Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions
National Night Out underway in South Bend
5-year-old South Bend boy recovering from dog attack
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast