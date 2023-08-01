Advertise With Us

Local activists react to Indiana’s abortion ban being put on hold

By Alex Almanza
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WNDU) - A near-total ban on abortion in Indiana was supposed to go into effect Tuesday, however petitions and certifications of rulings delayed the law once again.

“We wanted to wake up today in an Indiana where human life is more protected and wanted to celebrate a state where thousands of women and children would be spared from the pain of abortion,” said Voices for Life Executive Director Melanie Lyon.

“We’ve been sort of preparing for I guess this whole time,” said Karen Nemes, acting director of Pro Choice South Bend. “Personally, I’ve been angry. I’ve been concerned. I’ve been worried. I’m worried about the families who are going to face just unnecessary complications and hardship.”

Indiana Supreme Court Justices tossed a wide-ranging preliminary injunction in June when they largely upheld the ban on constitutional liberty grounds. But until the court certifies that decision, an injunction remains which blocks the law from taking effect. The June 30 ruling was not certified by today.

Additionally, the ACLU of Indiana filed for a rehearing last night just hours before the deadline, pushing back the date of the certification even further.

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun shared his thoughts on the delay:

“I don’t think you get to call yourself pro-life,” Nemes said. “Not when infant death and maternal death is so high in this state. If you’re truly pro-life, you need to support policies that support families and babies in this state of Indiana, and [pro-life is] not.”

“I hope we can work together to build community support structures that support women instead of just fighting over this issue,” Lyon said. “I think there’s a lot of common ground to be found in developing proper housing, childcare, ensuring women have the prenatal care that they need.”

For now, the state’s previous abortion law stands which allows abortions up to 20 weeks. The ban will not limit access to the “morning after” pill or any forms of contraceptives.

