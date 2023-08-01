Landmark Recovery requests more time to respond to former patients’ lawsuit

INDIANA (WNDU) - Landmark Recovery is asking for additional time to respond to a lawsuit filed by nine former patients last week.

On Tuesday, lawyers for Landmark Recovery of Carmel, LLC, filed a motion in St. Joseph County Superior Court for an enlargement of time.

Among the lawsuit’s claims is that employees at the Mishawaka rehab center violated both federal and state health department rules relating to patient supervision and that Landmark allegedly failed to prevent illegal drugs from getting into the rehab center.

The company is asking for 30 extra days to respond to these allegations.

