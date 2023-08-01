Jimtown football ready to ‘enjoy the ride’ in 2023

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Football season is officially in full swing, as high school teams across the state of Indiana take the practice field for the first time.

16 Sports’ preseason tour begins in Jimtown with the Jimmies, who are coming off yet another title in the NIC North-South Division. Now, they will play their final season in the league, as they are set to join a new conference in 2024.

The team returns most of its starting lineup and has adopted a motto of “enjoying the ride” because it’ll go quick, especially for the seniors. Monday, however, was all about enjoying being back.

“I’ve been waiting all year for it,” said quarterback Bishop Williams. “This is my favorite sport, so I’m just ready to ball. There is no limit for this team. . . This year’s going to be different because every one of our seniors is hungry.”

“I’ve been working out a lot, been in the gym with the whole football team, and we’ve just been working very hard to get where we’re at right now,” said running back Colin Christman.

“It feels great,” added wide receiver Jackson Clopton. “Just getting out with the boys, playing football. That’s all you can ask for.”

Jimtown opens its 2023 season at NorthWood on Aug. 18.

