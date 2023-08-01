Granger Community Church providing discounted clothing for students returning to classroom

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s back to school season, and one Michiana church is looking to help families provide clothing for their children so they can have a great start to the school year!

For the third year, Granger Community Church is hosting a “Back to School Clothing Store” at Monroe Circle Community Center in South Bend. Shoppers will have an assistant who helps them find $5 worth of heavily discounted clothes, ensuring one outfit per child.

The store is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. According to Monroe Circle Community Center’s Facebook page, pre-registration for the store is closed. However, you are welcome to stand in the stand-by line from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to be served on a first come, first served basis.

Before you head out to the store, you’re asked to bring the following with you:

A picture ID Proof of address (example: utility bill, lease or other official mail) Birth certificates for children

Monroe Circle Community Center is located at 526 W. Western Avenue in South Bend.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.