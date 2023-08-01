Granger Community Church providing discounted clothing for students returning to classroom
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s back to school season, and one Michiana church is looking to help families provide clothing for their children so they can have a great start to the school year!
For the third year, Granger Community Church is hosting a “Back to School Clothing Store” at Monroe Circle Community Center in South Bend. Shoppers will have an assistant who helps them find $5 worth of heavily discounted clothes, ensuring one outfit per child.
The store is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. According to Monroe Circle Community Center’s Facebook page, pre-registration for the store is closed. However, you are welcome to stand in the stand-by line from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to be served on a first come, first served basis.
Before you head out to the store, you’re asked to bring the following with you:
- A picture ID
- Proof of address (example: utility bill, lease or other official mail)
- Birth certificates for children
Monroe Circle Community Center is located at 526 W. Western Avenue in South Bend.
