Gentlemen & Scholars to host ‘Spellapalooza’ for good cause

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Gentlemen & Scholars Inc. is hosting an adult spelling bee this weekend with the goal of raising money for children in Michiana.

On Friday, Aug. 4, the non-profit will partner with South Bend Civic Theater for the “Spellapalooza” fundraiser featuring our very own Joshua Short.

As Josh is getting ready to put his spelling abilities to the test, we decided to have a makeshift spelling bee of our own on Tuesday during 16 News Now at 4!

We were joined at The WNDU Studios by Cory Brazier, Shane Wiliams, and William Douglas from Gentlemen & Scholars as they put Josh, Lauren Moss, and Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht through the ringer! You can check it all out for yourself in the video above!

Tickets are still on sale here for Friday night’s event, which also features dozens of South Bend leaders and community members.

All proceeds directly support Gentlemen & Scholars’ Youth Programming. To learn more about the organization, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Events

EPD National Night Out

Elkhart PD inviting you to celebrate National Night Out

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
You’re invited to talk to officers, learn about resources in the community, and just have a good time.

Events

Cobus Creek County Park to host ‘Bug Night’ on Friday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The two-hour event introduces you to some of your tiniest neighbors — the insects that make up Michiana’s ecosystem!

Community

Quilt Gardens in Elkhart County in full bloom

Updated: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Tourists come from near and far to see the award-winning gardens along the Heritage Trail.

Latest News

Indiana

2023 Indiana State Fair underway

Updated: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The fair is open now through Aug. 20, but will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Events

Niles Burn Run 2023 preview

Niles Burn Run kicks off Friday night

Updated: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT
|
By Samantha Albert
The Niles Burn Run is back for another year!

Events

Family Carnival in Warsaw canceled due to heat, possible storms

Updated: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The annual event, which was set for Friday night in Central Park, was canceled for everyone's safety, according to organizers.

Events

‘Chalk the Block’ returns to St. Joseph on August 4 to August 6.

‘Chalk the Block’ returns to downtown St. Joseph next week

Updated: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
“Chalk the Block” is returning to St. Joseph on August 4 to August 6 for an art-filled weekend!

Events

‘Krocfest’ headed to the South Bend Kroc Center

Updated: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
There will be open swim, haircuts, uniform giveaways, bounce houses, and a community cookout!

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Ethan’s Next Steps

Wednesday’s Child: Ethan’s Next Steps

Updated: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Ethan is a 14-year-old foster kid who is looking for a family through the Indiana Adoption Program.