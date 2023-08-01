Gentlemen & Scholars to host ‘Spellapalooza’ for good cause

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Gentlemen & Scholars Inc. is hosting an adult spelling bee this weekend with the goal of raising money for children in Michiana.

On Friday, Aug. 4, the non-profit will partner with South Bend Civic Theater for the “Spellapalooza” fundraiser featuring our very own Joshua Short.

As Josh is getting ready to put his spelling abilities to the test, we decided to have a makeshift spelling bee of our own on Tuesday during 16 News Now at 4!

We were joined at The WNDU Studios by Cory Brazier, Shane Wiliams, and William Douglas from Gentlemen & Scholars as they put Josh, Lauren Moss, and Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht through the ringer! You can check it all out for yourself in the video above!

Tickets are still on sale here for Friday night’s event, which also features dozens of South Bend leaders and community members.

All proceeds directly support Gentlemen & Scholars’ Youth Programming. To learn more about the organization, click here.

