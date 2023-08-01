Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Smokey Today, Rain Chances Coming Next Week

Lower humidity, cooler, & drier through Wednesday.
First Alert Weather: Smokey Today, Rain Chances Coming Next Week
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wildfire smoke is moving into Michiana today, with air quality dropping into the yellow and orange levels for Tuesday. The smoke will move out late tonight and tomorrow with much better air quality Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s, reaching its peak on Thursday, with rain chances moving in over the weekend as the next weather maker rolls through Michiana.

Latest Wildfire Map:

Interactive Map

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, but smoky. Wildfire smoke expected for most of the day, with low air quality for all of Michiana. High 84F. Low 60F. Wind light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sunshine throughout the day with a slight increase in humidity. Highs will reach back into the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Muggy throughout the day with highs reaching into the mid and upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Rain chances make their return with a cold front to move through Michiana, with heavy rain and severe weather NOT expected. High in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Rain chances 30%.

NEXT WEEKEND: A slight chance of showers remains possible to close out next weekend. No signals of any big heat through the first half of August.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The passengers say they would like improved communication and an apology from Amtrak but say an...
More than 80 Amtrak passengers stranded in South Bend
16-year-old charged in deadly shooting of Washington HS student
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Pedestrian killed in Mishawaka crash
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Smokey Today, Rain Chances Coming Next Week
First Alert Weather: Smokey Today, Rain Chances Coming Next Week
Jimtown football capitalizes on summer workouts before camp
Elkhart City Council discusses homeless ordinance, next steps
Elkhart City Council discusses homeless ordinance, next steps
All-American tackle Joe Alt takes on leadership role in junior year