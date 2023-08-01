First Alert Weather: Smokey Today, Rain Chances Coming Next Week

Wildfire smoke is moving into Michiana today, with air quality dropping into the yellow and orange levels for Tuesday. The smoke will move out late tonight and tomorrow with much better air quality Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s, reaching its peak on Thursday, with rain chances moving in over the weekend as the next weather maker rolls through Michiana.

Latest Wildfire Map:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, but smoky. Wildfire smoke expected for most of the day, with low air quality for all of Michiana. High 84F. Low 60F. Wind light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sunshine throughout the day with a slight increase in humidity. Highs will reach back into the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Muggy throughout the day with highs reaching into the mid and upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Rain chances make their return with a cold front to move through Michiana, with heavy rain and severe weather NOT expected. High in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Rain chances 30%.

NEXT WEEKEND: A slight chance of showers remains possible to close out next weekend. No signals of any big heat through the first half of August.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.