Elkhart PD inviting you to celebrate National Night Out

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - National Night Out is an event put on every first Tuesday in August by law enforcement and the communities they serve. Police departments all across the country participate in order to strengthen their relationship with residents.

In Elkhart, the police department and parks department — as well as dozens of local sponsors — have teamed up to make the evening a whole bunch of fun. That’s why they’re inviting you out to Central Green (300 S. Main Street) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate!

The event is completely free. You’re invited to talk to officers, learn about resources in the community, and just have a good time.

With loads of fun activities, free food, and more, there’s sure to be something fun, tasty, and informative for the whole family.

“It’s free food, it’s fun, it’s games, it’s llamas, it’s everything,” says Elkhart Police Chief Dan Milanese. “My favorite part really is being able to just interact with the community in a way that isn’t typically when we’re responding to calls, and it allows us to be able to have that interaction with them when there’s not necessarily an emergency taking place.”

The Elkhart Police Department has been participating in National Night Out for the last 14 years. If you’re interested in attending, and would like to learn more, head to the department’s Facebook page.

