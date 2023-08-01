Elkhart City Council discusses homeless ordinance, next steps

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - There are mixed feelings about an ordinance that would crack down on homeless encampments and the storage of personal property on public land.

The Elkhart City Council met again on Monday to discuss the measure.

Elkhart officials said addressing the city’s homeless population is a “sensitive issue.”

“I just think it’s important to understand that the mayor and this administration respects the rights of the homeless as well as the rights of the citizens...and I believe from the bottom of his heart he is trying to find solutions to help people who need the help and can’t get it on their own,” said Bradley Tracy, who is Chief of Staff for Mayor Rod Roberson.

An exemption of the ordinance includes “any person for whom space in an overnight shelter is not available.”

Another portion of the ordinance allows authorities to immediately remove personal items when a living situation is deemed a danger to public health.

One city official said, “This ordinance isn’t the end-all solution.”

Another said, “It isn’t just the homeless breaking rules...People need to learn the rules of the city...Everyone needs to be educated.”

Some claimed there are already existing laws in place to address these issues.

“Is this strengthening what we already have on record or is this just repeating what we already have on record, and we are not enforcing what we already have on record?” said one city council member.

“If we can incorporate those into this ordinance to really help what it is we are trying to do, I think that’s going to be important,” said Arvis Dawson, who is the president of the Elkhart City Council.

“But there are pieces of the homeless ordinance that do encompass certain activities that those other ones don’t,” said Dan Milanese, who is police chief for the City of Elkhart.

“And when he said that it was a tool that we needed to have in our toolbox, I felt pretty good about it. I thought it was something that we should delve deeper into,” said Dawson.

The city council will vote on the ordinance after they hold a special public hearing.

That meeting date is yet to be determined.

