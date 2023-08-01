Cobus Creek County Park to host ‘Bug Night’ on Friday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - We don’t want to “bug you,” but it’s not too early to start planning for your weekend!

Bug night returns to Cobus Creek County Park in northwest Elkhart County this Friday, Aug. 4. The two-hour event, which starts at 6:30 p.m., introduces you to some of your tiniest neighbors — the insects that make up Michiana’s ecosystem!

You’ll meet all kinds of bugs, from dragonflies to beetles. It’s fun for the whole family, and includes the following activities:

  • Make-and-take insect arts and crafts
  • A hands-on bug-digging station
  • Butterfly gardens featuring plants for pollinators
  • A bug-themed reading station (for the bookworms!)
  • An aquatic invertebrate aquarium
  • Face painting
  • Bug catching with sweep nets in the prairie
  • Sweet treats with real edible insects, like chocolate-covered crickets

Admission to the event is $5 per vehicle. Cobus Creek County Park is located at 30680 County Road 8 in Elkhart.

