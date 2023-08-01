Coaches vs. Cancer Celebration of Hope kicks off with ‘Night of the Stars’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry hosted a special event Monday night to help raise money to fight cancer.

The Coaches vs. Cancer Celebration of Hope kicked off with the “Night of the Stars” VIP Reception at the Four Winds Casino hotel in South Bend.

The event honored several individuals who are making significant contributions to the fight against cancer. There’s also a silent auction for several exciting vacations and other entertainment items.

“It’s amazing the support that the community gives to us and the money is raised goes to research, and research is what’s going to cure cancer,” said Rick Peltz, chairman of Celebration of Hope events supporting Coaches vs. Cancer.

Last year, they raised $416,000. This year, they’ re looking to beat that number.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.