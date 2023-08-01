Coaches vs. Cancer Celebration of Hope kicks off with ‘Night of the Stars’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry hosted a special event Monday night to help raise money to fight cancer.

The Coaches vs. Cancer Celebration of Hope kicked off with the “Night of the Stars” VIP Reception at the Four Winds Casino hotel in South Bend.

The event honored several individuals who are making significant contributions to the fight against cancer. There’s also a silent auction for several exciting vacations and other entertainment items.

“It’s amazing the support that the community gives to us and the money is raised goes to research, and research is what’s going to cure cancer,” said Rick Peltz, chairman of Celebration of Hope events supporting Coaches vs. Cancer.

Last year, they raised $416,000. This year, they’ re looking to beat that number.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Jimtown football team is riding the momentum from a productive summer into fall football...

Big summer helping Jimmies in camp

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Elkhart City Council discusses homeless ordinance, next steps

Elkhart City Council discusses homeless ordinance, next steps

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
There are mixed feelings about an ordinance that would crack down on homeless encampments and the storage of personal property on public land.

News

All-American tackle Joe Alt takes on leadership role in junior year

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman named to Maxwell Award watch list

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Report: Notre Dame, Under Armour agree to new 10-year apparel deal

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Coaches vs. Cancer Celebration of Hope kicks off with ‘Night of the Stars’

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: Cool morning; Air quality problems

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Lower humidity, cooler, & drier through Wednesday.

News

Another discussion on Elkhart's homeless ordinance

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs the largest state budget in Michigan’s history Monday, July 31,...

Whitmer signs record budget centered on infrastructure, public health

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
The state’s highest-ever budget — nearly $82 billion when combined with $24 billion in funding for Michigan’s schools — was passed by the Legislature in late June.

Events

Cobus Creek County Park to host ‘Bug Night’ on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The two-hour event introduces you to some of your tiniest neighbors — the insects that make up Michiana’s ecosystem!