Back to School Clothing Store 2 Days Only

If you’re on a budget, we’ve got the place for you.
WAFF 48 - Back-To-School 2023(WAFF)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s back to school season!

Monroe Circle Community Center is opening a back-to-school clothing store for two days only.

It’s open July 31st from 1 to 3 p.m., and again from 4 to 6 p.m.

On August 1st, they’ll be available from 9 a.m. to noon, and again from 1 to 4 p.m.

Shoppers will have an assistant who helps them find $5 worth of heavily discounted clothes, ensuring one outfit per child.

You must register your child to buy by bringing a birth certificate, proof of guardianship or a letter from school.

