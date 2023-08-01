Back to School Clothing Store 2 Days Only

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s back to school season!

Monroe Circle Community Center is opening a back-to-school clothing store for two days only.

It’s open July 31st from 1 to 3 p.m., and again from 4 to 6 p.m.

On August 1st, they’ll be available from 9 a.m. to noon, and again from 1 to 4 p.m.

Shoppers will have an assistant who helps them find $5 worth of heavily discounted clothes, ensuring one outfit per child.

You must register your child to buy by bringing a birth certificate, proof of guardianship or a letter from school.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.