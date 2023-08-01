Baby flown to hospital after getting burned by cooking oil

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A baby was airlifted to a hospital in Chicago after accidentally getting burned by cooking oil Sunday night in Marshall County.

Marshall County Central Dispatch received a report just after 8:35 p.m. of a 10-month-old that had been burned by cooking oil. The baby was being transported in a private vehicle to Bremen Hospital at the time of the call.

Police say the private vehicle was then directed to meet first responders at the McDonald’s on Michigan Road in LaPaz, as a helicopter was being summoned there. First responders began treating the baby on scene until the helicopter landed near the restaurant.

The baby was then flown to the University of Chicago Hospital for treatment and care. Police say the baby is currently in stable condition.

Police say the baby suffered the injury at a home in the 1000 block of Union Road near Walkerton. Deputies also determined the injury was accidental in nature.

Police say the investigation is still pending at this time.

