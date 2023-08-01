Ask the Doctor: Cardiac arrest, melatonin side effects, getting your step in

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Leslie): “Bronny James, 18-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James suffered cardiac arrest recently. It makes you wonder, what about my kids? What are some signs and symptoms to look out for when it comes to heart health, especially for young athletes?”

DR. BOB : Of course, you hope the best for any family going through what they are.

However, this medical topic is somewhat controversial. I really can’t cover the entire debate in this short segment.

The encouraging news is that the risk of a sudden heart problem is very low. 1 in 50 to 100 thousand. But this also makes it a difficult thing to screen for a prevent.

Generally, if someone is healthy and doesn’t have a history of heart problems, they should participate in whatever athletics they choose without restriction.

If they have any symptoms of chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, or fatigue that are out of the ordinary, they should see a physician right away.

Question #2 (from Lauren): “I’ve been struggling to fall asleep, so I’ve been taking melatonin gummies at night. But I feel that it makes my heart race. Is this a common side effect?

DR. BOB : Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone that our brain secretes to help with our sleep rhythm.

It has been shown to be effective in helping people fall asleep and stay asleep. In general, it is well tolerated.

Melatonin is not a prescription drug, so it does not have the same information on side effects that medicines do.

Usually, the side effect we notice is feeling hung over in the morning or maybe a headache or dizziness.

I have not heard of heart racing as a side effect. If you stop the melatonin and the symptoms don’t improve, you should see a doctor.

Question #3 (from Michael): “How many steps should I aim for each day? I usually only get 7,000 a day, but I have been told I need to get 10,000.”

DR. BOB : Unfortunately, there is not a simple “one size fits all” recommendation for exercise.

Talking about steps can be a bit confusing because there is a difference between being active and exercising.

It is good for our health to be active during the day rather than sedentary. Activity is just going about your day.

Exercise is a period of sustained physical activity for a certain amount of time. A goal that we frequently recommend is to get 150 minutes of exercise every week.

If using a step counter motivates you to add in exercise during your week to get to 150 minutes, that is fantastic.

However, if you are only getting steps from activity, you may want to add in at least some periods of exercise.

