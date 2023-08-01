Ask the Doctor: Cardiac arrest, melatonin side effects, getting your step in

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Leslie): “Bronny James, 18-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James suffered cardiac arrest recently. It makes you wonder, what about my kids? What are some signs and symptoms to look out for when it comes to heart health, especially for young athletes?”

DR. BOB: Of course, you hope the best for any family going through what they are.

However, this medical topic is somewhat controversial. I really can’t cover the entire debate in this short segment.

The encouraging news is that the risk of a sudden heart problem is very low. 1 in 50 to 100 thousand. But this also makes it a difficult thing to screen for a prevent.

Generally, if someone is healthy and doesn’t have a history of heart problems, they should participate in whatever athletics they choose without restriction.

If they have any symptoms of chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, or fatigue that are out of the ordinary, they should see a physician right away.

Question #2 (from Lauren): “I’ve been struggling to fall asleep, so I’ve been taking melatonin gummies at night. But I feel that it makes my heart race. Is this a common side effect?

DR. BOB: Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone that our brain secretes to help with our sleep rhythm.

It has been shown to be effective in helping people fall asleep and stay asleep. In general, it is well tolerated.

Melatonin is not a prescription drug, so it does not have the same information on side effects that medicines do.

Usually, the side effect we notice is feeling hung over in the morning or maybe a headache or dizziness.

I have not heard of heart racing as a side effect. If you stop the melatonin and the symptoms don’t improve, you should see a doctor.

Question #3 (from Michael): “How many steps should I aim for each day? I usually only get 7,000 a day, but I have been told I need to get 10,000.”

DR. BOB: Unfortunately, there is not a simple “one size fits all” recommendation for exercise.

Talking about steps can be a bit confusing because there is a difference between being active and exercising.

It is good for our health to be active during the day rather than sedentary. Activity is just going about your day.

Exercise is a period of sustained physical activity for a certain amount of time. A goal that we frequently recommend is to get 150 minutes of exercise every week.

If using a step counter motivates you to add in exercise during your week to get to 150 minutes, that is fantastic.

However, if you are only getting steps from activity, you may want to add in at least some periods of exercise.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Adjusting sleep schedule as kids head back to school

Updated: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By Cleveland Clinic
Here are some simple tips parents can follow as they help their kids transition back to a regular sleep schedule.

Health

Health advisory issued for Elkhart County after West Nile Virus detected

Updated: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Health officials say that transmission of West Nile and other mosquito-borne diseases tend to be higher in the late summer and early fall.

Health

St. Joe Co. Dept. of Health hosting ‘Back to School Health Fair’ on Saturday

Updated: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It’s taking place at the health department’s Mishawaka location from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

News

St. Joseph County under health advisory after West Nile Virus detected

Updated: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
A public health advisory has been issued for St. Joseph County after mosquitoes in the area tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Latest News

Health

Ask the Doctor: Weight loss, energy levels, knee pain

Updated: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Indiana

Indiana Dept. of Health launches campaign for back-to-school vaccine clinics

Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The health department has launched a “Smart Start” campaign showing dates, times, and locations for community vaccine clinics across the state.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Water poisoning, sunscreen, tick bites & meat allergies

Updated: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Fighting metastasized cancer

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Cancer that metastasizes to the brain can be one of the most difficult to fight.

Health

Understanding health impact of air quality

Updated: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT
|
By Cleveland Clinic
At high levels, it can feel like it’s hard to breathe.

News

Purdue Professor: How wildfires contaminate drinking water

Updated: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Moss and 16 News Now
After going to multiple places where wildfires have damaged communities, one Purdue University professor shared some of the most frequent questions he’s received about finding that contamination.