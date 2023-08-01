All-American tackle Joe Alt takes on leadership role in junior year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over just the last decade, the Fighting Irish have had four offensive linemen drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft.

We might be looking at the next one as we speak.

Joe Alt returns for his junior year after an All-American season at left tackle. Now, he’s stepping into a lead role for this year’s o-line.

“Now I’m kind of officially an upperclassman, going into my junior year. I think it’s just taking on that leadership role,” Alt said. “For me, it’s always been leading by example, and that’s just coming with the same attitude every day and trying to work hard. That’s kind of how I’ve based my leadership role as.”

Alt will play opposite another key returner in Blake Fisher, and they’ll share the line with Zeke Correll. It’s an experienced group that makes o-line coach Joe Rudolph’s job a lot easier.

“They absolutely do,” Rudolph said. “Sometimes it’s communication. Sometimes it’s the way you execute a technique. Sometimes it’s grabbing a guy after practice and helping him work through a technique, or a guy gets nervous and you calm him down to tell him ‘Hey, I’ve been there before. I can help you.’ All those things go into that.”

“Joe Alt’s a big leader,” said freshman Chris Terek. “We met in his room the other night and he was going through the plays, any questions we had, he was able to answer. It was pretty impressive. He knew everything, inside and out.”

“As you get older, you create that continuity in the group, and you create that bond, and that’s been something that’s been done before me,” Alt said. “I’ve seen (it) and I’ve really taken it to heart because it’s something that I really enjoy and I think it’s really important, so that’s something that I want to instill to the guys that are younger than me as well.”

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

On Tuesday, 16 Sports will hear from the guys on the other side of the ball — the defensive linemen, and their position coach Al Washington.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.