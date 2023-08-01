5-year-old South Bend boy recovering from dog attack

**WARNING: Some of the details and images in this story are graphic**

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Master Adrian Compton Sr. fights through anxiety and exhaustion as he boasts about his 5-year-old boy.

He spoke to 16 News Now via Zoom from a hospital waiting room, waiting for good news involving his son.

“So, around approximately 9:30, 10 o’clock, I got a phone call from my godbrother, and he told me that my son was found laying in a pool of blood,” said Master Adrian Compton.

Almost two weeks ago, Master Adrian Compton Jr. nearly died after a brutal dog attack while he was inside his uncle’s home. Compton was down the street when he got word as to what happened.

“I ran there,” Compton said. “I don’t have a vehicle, so I ran all the way there.”

The Pitbull ended up biting the boy in the face and neck, hitting some main arteries.

“Two police officers, they carried him to their car, their squad car, and they rushed him to the hospital because the ambulance wasn’t there yet,” Compton recalled. “On arrival, he had no pulse.”

While at Memorial, the boy would end up having a stroke on the right side of his brain, causing severe nerve damage to the left side of his body. He was then airlifted to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, where he’s still recovering.

“He’s fighting,” Compton said. “He’s a warrior of God. He’s fighting.”

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AMVA), dogs bite more than 4.5 million people in the United States every year. About one in five people of those bitten require medical attention. The most common victims of dog bites are children, hich is why Compton wanted to tell this story.

“Just be aware of where your child is and what your child is around,” he said. “Understand that dogs are animals, even if they’re domesticated. They are animals. So, just be aware of what’s going on around your child, especially if they’re around animals.”

As for Master Adrian Compton Jr., it’s a painstaking prognosis.

“The race isn’t over until you finish, until you get past the finish line,” Compton said. “You could fall over the first hurdle, you could fall over the second hurdle, but as long as you get to the finish line, that’s all that matters.”

Compton tells 16 News Now the Pitbull responsible for this attack has been put down.

The boy’s father wanted to express his gratitude to the two officers who responded that night. He says they saved his son’s life.

If you would like to help the family out with Master Adrian Compton Jr.’s road to recovery, there’s a GoFundMe.

