2 arrested after gunfight in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested after police say they shot at each other Monday night in Warsaw.

Officers were called around 7:15 p.m. to the 400 block of W. Porter Street for shots fired. When they arrived, they learned there had been a confrontation between two people involving gunfire.

Police say Jose Avila, Jr. fired multiple shots, striking one of the vehicles involved in the confrontation. The driver of the vehicle, identified as David Castillejo, Jr. drove away before returning gunfire.

Both Avila and Castillejo were arrested on criminal recklessness and firearm charges. Additional charges are being reviewed by the Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. If you have any information or witnessed it, you’re asked to call the Warsaw Police Department’s Investigations Division at 574-385-2210.

The Warsaw Police Department was assisted on scene by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Lake Police Department, and the Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.