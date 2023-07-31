Advertise With Us

WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them

Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance. (Source: @J_BLIZZYY/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Cardi B hurled her microphone at a fan during a concert in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The rapper was performing her song “Bodak Yellow” when a concertgoer threw a drink at her.

In seconds, Cardi B threw her microphone into the crowd as the song continued to play.

Security guards rushed to the stage.

More security guards are then seen flocking to the person in the crowd as she watched from the stage before continuing with her set.

There’s no word on what happened to the fan or if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landmark Recovery furloughing Mishawaka employees
Pedestrian killed in Mishawaka crash
Several Berrien County communities under boil advisory due to water main break
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Bicyclist killed in St. Joseph County (Mich.) crash
Wrongful death lawsuit against Elkhart Community Schools settled

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here’s a look at that investigation
Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance.
WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them
First Alert Weather: Wildfire Smoke Returns Late Today, Tomorrow
First Alert Weather: Wildfire Smoke Returns Late Today, Tomorrow
First Alert Weather: Wildfire Smoke Returns Late Today, Tomorrow
First Alert Weather: Wildfire Smoke Returns Late Today, Tomorrow