Storms likely to blame for dead bats washing up along beaches of Lake Michigan

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A large number of small bats washed up on the beaches of Lake Michigan over the weekend, much to the dismay of unsuspecting beachgoers.

“When we got to the beach, there was just huge waves during — like the waves and the currents — we just saw these little brownish red, right?” said Maggie Hansen, who is vacationing at Sheridan Beach in Michigan City. “Brownish red bats just in there. And they’re tiny with little faces, so all the kids were terrified just picking them up and scooping them up with buckets, putting them on the sand then paper towel and throwing them in the garbage. Just crazy. I couldn’t believe how many there were.”

The barrage of bat bodies seemed to be thickest on Saturday morning, following heavy storms the night before.

The situation dampened spirits but didn’t totally stop water play.

“There’s nothing nasty on them,” Hansen explained. “They were kind of bloated, but there wasn’t anything like residue on the water, so we didn’t think anything. I’m sure we shouldn’t have been swimming with them, but we were.”

The situation has been receiving a lot of attention on the app Nextdoor. According to the app, a biologist from Eastern Michigan University came to southwest Michigan on behalf of homeowners Sunday to personally assess the situation. Dr. Allen Kurda found that juvenile red bats were likely migrating from Canada when they were overpowered by the storms.

Dr. Kurda found it’s not likely the bat deaths were related to fungal disease or a virus.

A Nextdoor post indicates the last recorded incident involving dead bats in Lake Michigan dates back to the 1960s.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

