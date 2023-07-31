Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old missing out of Griffith

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 18-year-old out of Griffith.

Alexander Hightower is 6′1″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Alexander was last seen Monday around 4:45 a.m. wearing purple scrubs, a black leather jacket, and gray and white gym shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Alexander’s whereabouts, please call the Lake County Sheriff’s Department at 219-660-0032 or 911.

What’s the difference between a silver Alert and an Amber Alert?

There are specific standards a person’s disappearance must meet for police to declare a Silver Alert or An Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are intended for missing people, including adults or children, whereas Amber Alerts are meant for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Meanwhile, it’s also important to note that local police departments don’t determine what type of alert is issued. Indiana State Police make that determination based on the information they are provided.

