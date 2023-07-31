Shylo May finds forever home thanks to 2nd Chance Pet segment

UPDATE: Shylo May was adopted right after Monday’s show!

ORIGINAL STORY:

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Shylo May!

Shylo Mae is about 6 years old. Stanton says Shylo May is a sweetheart who loves everyone. He has been at the shelter since May and is ready to find a forever home!

To see if Shylo Mae is a good fit for your home, watch the video below!

If you want to adopt Shylo May or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or just stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org.

