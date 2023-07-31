Advertise With Us

Restoration experts see huge rise in calls following severe storms

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cleaning up around Michiana continues following the severe thunderstorms from this weekend.

Thousands of people were left without power at some point over the weekend, and many others experienced flooding, damage to property from falling limbs, and even foundation issues related to the storm.

ServiceMaster by Monroe Restoration tells us that in a typical week, they receive about seven calls for home damage, but say they received more than 60 calls on Saturday alone.

They say this storm was different from others because the heavy rains hit all at once, which caused flooding in numerous communities across Michiana, leaving many families unprepared.

So, what can people do to prepare for severe weather events?

“I would just say make sure your downspouts are facing away, and they are away from the house,” said David Korlowicz, Division Manager for ServiceMaster by Monroe Restoration. “Any slopes that lead towards the house; make sure you have everything sloping away from the house. Sometimes, you just can’t do much just due to mother nature being mother nature, and no matter how much we prepare, it just happens.”

Korlowic also says people should know their insurance coverage in case disaster strikes.

