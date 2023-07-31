Report: Empowerment Zone students had bigger gains on ILEARN exams than South Bend district, state

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Empowerment Zone says students at its five schools had higher gains in passing rates on last school year’s ILEARN exam than South Bend’s other district schools, some other area school corporations, and the state as a whole.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, some 3.6% more Empowerment Zone students passed the English/language arts part, while 3.3% more students passed the math portion of the standardized test.

In comparison, the Tribune reports South Bend’s high-need schools that are not in the Empowerment Zone saw students increase pass rates by 1.5% in English and 1.2% in math. Across the state, 0.5% fewer students passed the English portion last school year than the preceding school year, and 1.5% more passed math.

Empowerment Zone Chief Davion Lewis tells the Tribune these gains are happening at almost all grade levels, as well as with nearly every subgroup of students — including English Language Learners, those with special needs, students who come from poverty, and Black and Hispanic students.

The Empowerment Zone consists of the following schools:

Navarre Middle School

Coquillard Elementary School

Harrison Elementary School

Warren Elementary School

Wilson Elementary School

The Zone was created in 2019 as an alternative to a potential state takeover or closure of Navarre after years of poor academic performance. It is still part of the South Bend Community School Corporation, but it operates with academic independence and is managed by its own nonprofit board.

The Zone is entering the last school year of its five-year contract. South Bend’s district board is expected to vote on its future at a meeting in August.

