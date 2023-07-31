Quilt Gardens in Elkhart County in full bloom

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County is known for colorful quilts, and not just the kind that are made of fabric.

The Quilt Gardens are a colorful tradition that puts gardening on the map — literally! Tourists come from near and far to see the award-winning gardens along the Heritage Trail.

The gardens are now in full bloom, and we got a first-hand look at some of them on Monday on 16 Morning News Now!

“This is just a wonderful way for visitors and for residents to get out and about, enjoy their cities and towns, and have a great day seeing the quilts,” said Terry Mark from the Elkhart County, IN Convention & Visitors Bureau.

This is the 16th year for the Quilt Gardens. Locations and patterns change every year. The gardens are located this year across Bristol, Elkhart, Goshen, Middlebury, Nappanee, and Wakarusa.

Hundreds of volunteers plant thousands of annuals and tend to the gardens. Many of the plants are provided by area sponsors and greenhouses.

The gardens are viewable now through Sept. 15. For more information or to download a map, click here.

