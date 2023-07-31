Portage Manor officially closes its doors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The saga of Portage Manor seems to be coming to a close.

The building that has been St. Joseph County’s home for people with mental illness and disabilities for over 100 years has officially closed.

“It’s just very frustrating, and it’s a little embarrassing for the county,” said Roy Saenz, a Portage Manor family advocate and former St. Joseph County Republican Party chairman. “I feel like because we have a mission and a facility that really could be the prototype for the country in how we address mental illness for those who are 18 to 65.”

As of noon Monday, the county recognizes the facility as permanently closed, with all remaining residents moving out by 10 a.m.

“You know, it’s unfortunate,” Saenz said. “This is such a needed resource in our community, and to lose the facility and the mission today at noon is a little disheartening. I think it’s, you know, this highlights the importance of civic engagement and understanding who you are actually electing at the local level because it impacts your community directly.”

St. Joseph County made history with this decision, but some would say not in an admirable fashion.

“Since the very founding of St. Joseph County, the County Commissioners were allocating public money to taking care of folks who can’t take care of themselves,” said Jason Critchlow, Portage Township Trustee (D). “We’ve been doing that since 1831 in St. Joseph County, and this is the first time where we’re no longer doing that, and I think it’s a momentous moment, and I hope it’s not a moment that they’re going to look back on and be judged harshly for.”

The former residents of Portage Manor have been scattered throughout northern Indiana, with less than half of these residents finding local accommodation.

“I do hear from former residents of Portage Manor,” Critchlow said. “I just had one reach out to me over the weekend; he’s over in Fort Wayne and says he’s not really happy with where he is. He misses his friends, he misses South Bend, and he’s still holding out hope that he’ll be able to come back here.”

Reacting to the closure, Critchlow added that a government should be responsible for all its citizens’ well-being.

“No matter where you are on the political spectrum, everyone would agree that the basic role of government is to take care of folks who can’t take care of themselves, and we really need to make that a priority again if we’re going to be a strong and healthy community,” Critchlow said.

Now that the facility has closed, many wonder what will happen to the building and property it rests on.

“Well, it sits on 113 acres of prime real estate, and I suspect, based on the plans that have already been laid out in various meetings, that it’s going to be developed, and it will probably be similar to an Eddy Street Commons,” Saenz said. “We saw this as an opportunity to use the selling of the land and the proceeds of that to give back, in a way, to the community by fixing Portage Manor and keeping the mission alive at a minimum. And unfortunately, that will not happen now.”

In a statement issued this afternoon, the County Commissioners say in part, “Our staff members have shown unwavering commitment to the well-being of our residents, and we are grateful for their dedication.”

Commissioner Derek Dieter tells 16 News Now that the windows will be boarded up at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, with a press conference to follow.

