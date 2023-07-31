Notre Dame football unveils green unforms for Ohio State game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the second year in a row, the Notre Dame football team will wear green in South Bend.

The “Irish Wear Green” game turned out to be just what the doctor ordered last season. Following a surprise 0-2 start, the Irish donned special green jerseys against the Cal Golden bears and earned the first win of Marcus Freeman’s head coaching career.

This year, the Irish will again need good luck from their green threads as the “Irish Wear Green” game is set to take place against Ohio State on Sept. 23 at Notre Dame Stadium.

The team revealed those uniforms on Twitter Monday morning. Apart from their iconic gold helmets, the Irish will be wearing all green this year. That means green jerseys, green pants, green cleats, and even green gloves.

As part of the uniform reveal, the team also released a nearly two-and-a-half-minute video that was inspired by “Jerry Maguire.” It featured head coach Marcus Freeman, quarterback Sam Hartman, and running back Audric Estimé spoofing the famous “Show me the money!” scene.

The team also teased the “Jerry Maguire” spoof/uniform reveal in a tweet on Sunday that resembled the movie’s poster.

Coming soon to Notre Dame Stadium👀#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/gb4Gt0Zd7C — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 30, 2023

According to Tyler Horka of On3, Notre Dame is 10-6 all-time when wearing jerseys with any sort of green on them, with five consecutive wins dating back to the 2011 Shamrock Series win over Maryland in Washington, D.C.

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.