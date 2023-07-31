New charter school in South Bend holds open house ahead of first day

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new charter school in South Bend is gearing up for its first day of classes this week.

On Monday, Paramount South Bend held a “Meet the Teacher Open House” for students and parents. The school, which is affiliated with Paramount Schools of Excellence in Indianapolis, is in the old Tarkington Elementary School building on Hepler Street.

The open house gave teachers and families a chance to talk for the first time and preview some of what’s to come for the upcoming school year. Students were able to bring in some supplies and check out the classrooms — while some even got to meet their new classmates.

Paramount also brought in bounce houses to make the transition into the first school year as fun as possible for the incoming students.

“Paramount is ecstatic to be a part of South Bend and meet the wonderful families here,” said Principal Nikki Tredway. “This is one of the best educational options in the state right now, and I love offering that to our communities. I love the atmosphere it provides, and I love the way that we love kids and love our families.”

The first day of school for Paramount South Bend is Tuesday. The school teaches students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One School At A Time

One School at a Time: Plymouth Applied Skills Class wins Martin’s grant

One School at a Time: Plymouth Applied Skills Class wins Martin’s grant

Updated: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
The Applied Skills class at Plymouth High School will be using the grant money for weekly field trips to Magical Meadows, a therapeutic riding facility in Warsaw.

One School At A Time

One School at a Time: Excel Center in South Bend wins Martin’s grant

Updated: May. 26, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Run by Goodwill, the free high school helps people over 18 finish their Indiana Core 40 diplomas.

Education

Goshen Community Schools names Krista Troyer as Model Elementary principal on May 8, 2023.

Goshen Community Schools names Krista Troyer as Model Elementary principal

Updated: May. 8, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
With more than 28 years of education experience under her belt, Krista Troyer has been named the new principal of Model Elementary School.

One School At A Time

One School at a Time: St. Jude Catholic School Wins Martin’s Grant.

One School at a Time: St. Jude Catholic School Wins Martin’s Grant

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Martin’s Super Markets has awarded $1,000 to St. Jude's Catholic School for its snack cart program, which helps kids with disabilities learn social, business, and culinary skills.

Latest News

Education

Brandywine Community Schools

Brandywine Schools opens enrollment for fall 2023 preschool, kindergarten

Updated: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Brandywine Community Schools has started its enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year.

One School At A Time

One School at a Time: Moran Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant.

One School at a Time: Moran Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
For the first time ever at PHM’s Moran Elementary, they plan to fill their auditorium to shine a light on the performing arts.

Education

Chandler Elementary School to be repurposed as career education center.

Chandler Elementary School to be repurposed as career education center

Updated: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Chandler will be repurposed by Goshen Community Schools as a career and technical education center for Goshen High School students.

Education

Goshen Community Schools

Model Elementary School to have another e-Learning day due to water main leak

Updated: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Goshen students at Model Elementary will be on e-Learning again on Wednesday.

Education

IDOE: Vast majority of Hoosier parents satisfied with quality of state’s education system

Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Education published results from a statewide survey that shows a vast majority of Hoosier parents are happy with the quality of their child’s school.

Education

Concord Community Schools to discuss district’s five-year plan on Wednesday

Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Concord Community Schools is inviting residents to a meeting to learn about the launch of the district’s 2023-27 Strategic Plan.