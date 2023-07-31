New charter school in South Bend holds open house ahead of first day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new charter school in South Bend is gearing up for its first day of classes this week.

On Monday, Paramount South Bend held a “Meet the Teacher Open House” for students and parents. The school, which is affiliated with Paramount Schools of Excellence in Indianapolis, is in the old Tarkington Elementary School building on Hepler Street.

The open house gave teachers and families a chance to talk for the first time and preview some of what’s to come for the upcoming school year. Students were able to bring in some supplies and check out the classrooms — while some even got to meet their new classmates.

Paramount also brought in bounce houses to make the transition into the first school year as fun as possible for the incoming students.

“Paramount is ecstatic to be a part of South Bend and meet the wonderful families here,” said Principal Nikki Tredway. “This is one of the best educational options in the state right now, and I love offering that to our communities. I love the atmosphere it provides, and I love the way that we love kids and love our families.”

The first day of school for Paramount South Bend is Tuesday. The school teaches students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

