More than 80 Amtrak passengers stranded in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Amtrak passengers were upset Sunday night due to being stranded in South Bend after a lack of communication and a 6-hour delay.

Passengers tell us that multiple trains heading toward New York were more than 6 hours late getting into Chicago, making most passengers miss their connections.

To make up for this, they say Amtrak put around 80 people up in hotels, but apparently, Chicago hotels were full, so they bussed the passengers to stay the night in South Bend.

The supposed plan was to put the displaced passengers on the train in South Bend, but the Amtrak station was closed.

So that’s when they again brought the busses to send the passengers back to Chicago to catch the train at 9:30 Central time.

Some decided to stay and wait for the midnight train out of South Bend.

“A lot of the passengers were elderly,” said Atticus-Kirby Stewart, an Amtrak passenger. “The majority of them, I want to say, were 60 and older. One lady had a one-month-old baby, and (there were) people with crutches; some people were unable to stand both due to injury and old age. We didn’t have access to any kind of water, food, or bathroom facilities. People were going off into the yard outside when they had to go to the bathroom.”

Passengers say South Bend police were a huge help today, as they brought water bottles to provide comfort.

The passengers also say they would like improved communication and an apology from Amtrak, but say an apology is only good with changed behavior.

16 New Now confirmed that the passengers on the bus made the Chicago train by five minutes.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.