Advertise With Us

Man drowns after being thrown from boat on lake during storm, officials say

Darrell Hewett was on his boat on Lake Hartwell trying to return to the dock when he was caught in the storm. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A man in South Carolina died after he was thrown off a boat while on a lake during a storm Saturday night.

WHNS reports the man, later identified as 69-year-old Darrell Hewett, was on his boat on Lake Hartwell trying to return to the dock when he was caught in the storm. Rough waters were stirred up because of the storm, causing Hewett to be thrown from his boat as he stood up, according to authorities.

First responders were called to Providence Point at around 8 p.m. in response to the drowning.

Officials said they learned that bystanders were also trying to get to the dock because of the storm and pulled Hewett from the water.

According to authorities, Hewett was not wearing a life jacket. His death was ruled as an accidental drowning.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in Mishawaka crash
Landmark Recovery furloughing Mishawaka employees
Several Berrien County communities under boil advisory due to water main break
The passengers say they would like improved communication and an apology from Amtrak but say an...
More than 80 Amtrak passengers stranded in South Bend
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Bicyclist killed in St. Joseph County (Mich.) crash

Latest News

In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
IS claims responsibility for deadly suicide bombing at rally that killed 54 in northwest Pakistan
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell draws lengthy prison sentence in death of 2 children, romantic rival
Firefighter Evan Brown died from injuries sustained in a crash while responding to a call.
Firefighter dies from injuries after crash with cow while responding to call, department says
Quilt Gardens in Elkhart County in full bloom
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued recalls for at least 46 products since 2000....
Defective: After recalls, Americans continue to die and get injured as products remain on the in hom