Landmark Recovery furloughs employees at Bluffton, Carmel facilities

(WNDU) - Landmark Recovery is now putting employees on a 30-day furlough at its Bluffton and Carmel rehab facilities.

This follows as the company is temporarily suspending work for employees at Landmark Recovery in Mishawaka.

According to staff emails obtained by 16 News Now, Landmark executives say the furlough comes after the company’s Medicaid insurance contracts were canceled.

All patients at the Mishawaka, Carmel, and Bluffton facilities are expected to be transitioned out or discharged by this Thursday.

Just last week, Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction revoked licenses for the Landmark facilities in Mishawaka, Bluffton, and Carmel.

The Mishawaka location has been under fire since three deaths were reported there earlier this month. As those death investigations have unfolded, numerous allegations of misconduct at the facility have surfaced.

