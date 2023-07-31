Irish offensive line adjusts to 3rd position coach in 3 years

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The offensive line coach has been a revolving door lately at Notre Dame.

Harry Hiestand is gone, and Joe Rudolph has replaced him. It’s now the third new offensive line coach in three years, but Rudolph has not seen that as a negative for the players.

“There’s a lot to look at and see it as a limitation if you’re an o-lineman,” Rudolph said. “I think this group has embraced it, and I’ve encouraged them to take things forward that really has helped them.”

Despite the frequent changes in coaches, the chemistry of the offensive line has not changed at all.

“We’re a really tight knit group,” said Zeke Correll. “I mean, coaches always come and go. You go to school because that’s the place you want to be, and you care about the people there. Our offensive line is very, very close.”

Fellow offensive lineman Blake Fisher agreed.

“Just because a coach leaves doesn’t mean the chemistry in the room changes,” Fisher said. “Every guy is my brother in the room. I love every guy, and I have the utmost respect for every guy.”

With new coaches, leadership from players is important, and that’s a role that Joe Alt is starting to assume this season.

“As you get older, you create that continuity in the group, and you create that bond, and that’s been something that’s been done before me,” the junior offensive lineman said. “I’ve seen (it) and I’ve really taken it to heart because it’s something that I really enjoy and I think it’s really important, so that’s something that I want to instill to the guys that are younger than me as well.”

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

