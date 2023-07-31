Indiana’s abortion ban on hold again

By 16 News Now and Alex Almanza
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT
(WNDU) - A near-total ban on abortions that was supposed to go into effect Tuesday was placed on hold again.

Indiana Supreme Court justices tossed out a wide-ranging preliminary injunction in June when they largely upheld the ban on constitutional liberty grounds. But until the court certifies that decision, an injunction remains — blocking the law from taking effect as originally planned.

It’s all because the June 30 ruling was not certified by Tuesday. Additionally, The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana filed for a re-hearing last night, pushing back the date of the certification even further.

When the ban does take effect, all abortions will be prohibited in the Hoosier state — except in cases of rape, incest, fetal abnormalities, or when the mother’s life is at risk. Additionally, a doctor could lose their medical license if they perform an illegal abortion or fail to file the required reports under the new law.

When Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, Indiana was the first state to pass new abortion restrictions. But later that year, an Owen County judge issued a preliminary injunction against the ban, putting it on hold.

Indiana will join more than a dozen other states with abortion bans when it does go into effect.

