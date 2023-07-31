Indiana’s abortion ban goes into effect Tuesday

(WNDU) - Indiana’s abortion ban goes into effect on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

This means all abortions will be prohibited in the Hoosier state — except in cases of rape, incest, fetal abnormalities, or when the mother’s life is at risk.

Additionally, a doctor could lose their medical license if they perform an illegal abortion or fail to file the required reports under the new law.

When Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, Indiana was the first state to pass new abortion restrictions. But later that year, an Owen County judge issued a preliminary injunction against the ban, putting it on hold.

However, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled late last month that the ban does not violate the state’s constitution, paving the way for it to go into effect Tuesday.

Indiana will join more than a dozen other states with abortion bans once the new law goes into effect.

