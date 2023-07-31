Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Wildfire Smoke Returns Late Today, Tomorrow

Lower humidity, cooler, & drier through Wednesday.
First Alert Weather: Wildfire Smoke Returns Late Today, Tomorrow
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, conditions begins to get hazy in the afternoon. High around 81F. Wind NW at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, but smoky. Wildfire smoke expected for most of the day, with low air quality for all of Michiana. High 84F. Low 60F. Wind light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sunshine throughout the day with a slight increase in humidity. Highs will reach back into the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Muggy throughout the day with highs reaching into the mid and upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Rain chances make their return with a cold front to move through Michiana, with heavy rain and severe weather NOT expected. High in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Rain chances 30%.

NEXT WEEKEND: A slight chance of showers remains possible to close out next weekend. No signals of any big heat through the first half of August.

