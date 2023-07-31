Annual Niles Burn Run raises funds for children burn victims

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Summertime is the perfect time to take your motorcycle for a spin, but riders in Michiana were burning rubber for a good cause Sunday at the 22nd annual Niles Burn Run.

Starting in 2001, area firefighters who also ride motorcycles wanted to support local causes that benefited children.

The weekend kicked off with concerts and a car show. But it’s not just fun and games, as all proceeds raised go directly to the Great Lakes Burn Camp, which hosts summer and winter overnight camps for kids who have sustained burn injuries.

More than 1,000 riders came out to raise money and participate in the escorted ride, which traveled 50 miles through Berrien and Cass Counties.

“Great Lakes Burn Camp is an amazing organization,” said Ken Laurita, president of the Niles Burn Run. “Any child that has been hurt by fire or traumatized by fire, they’re able to go to the camp and be around others that share their same passion. They want to have fun together; the director and all the camp members are just wonderful, wonderful people.”

They try to raise more money each year than the last, with the Niles Burn Run raising $32,000 in 2022.

Laurita tells 16 News Now they will know how much they raised from this year’s event on Tuesday.

