Annual festival in Three Oaks explores roots of American music

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - You could hear the history of American music all throughout Dewey Cannon Park on Sunday at this year’s American Music Festival.

This is the fourth annual festival hosted by the School of American Music, a non-profit that teaches people of all ages how to play almost any instrument. The school’s goal is to bring together the community by exploring the roots of American music and its history.

There were plenty of genres on display from blues, to bluegrass, and some New Orleans style jazz to enjoy throughout the night.

“This is my creation,” said Ron Spears, president of the School of American Music. “I wanted to create an exploration of the roots of American music. We try each year to pull a live orchestra, band, or individuals that represent a certain kind of American music.”

The School of American Music holds free events like these all throughout the year. You can find the rest of their schedule by clicking here.

