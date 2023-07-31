16-year-old charged in deadly shooting of Washington HS student

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with the shooting death of another 16-year-old earlier this month on South Bend’s west side.

The shooting happened back on July 10 on S. Carlisle Street. The victim, Luis Hernandez-Acosta, died from his injuries. According to South Bend Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings, Hernandez-Acosta was a 10th grader at Washington High School.

On Monday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against Edwin Torres-Becerril in connection with the shooting. His charges include murder (level one felony), conspiracy to commit murder (level one felony), and a firearm enhancement.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Torres-Becerril is being tried in adult court.

According to charging documents, witness told police Hernandez-Acosta had ongoing issues with Torres-Becerril and they had plans to confront one another that night. While waiting for Torres-Becerril to show up, witnesses overheard a conversation Hernandez-Acosta was having over the phone with the suspect. During that conversation, they allegedly overheard Torres-Becerril threaten to kill Hernandez-Acosta.

Witnesses then told police they were in an alley when two unknown males wearing all black started shooting at Hernandez-Acosta. Detectives determined at least two different firearms had fired a total of 16 rounds from where witnesses stated the two shooters were standing.

In the days that followed the shooting, police obtained a search warrant for Torres-Becerril’s phone and determined he made three phone calls via Snapchat to Hernandez-Acosta just minutes prior to the shooting. Cell phone location data also placed Torres-Becerril in the area of the shooting at the time of it.

Several messages on the Torres-Becerril’s phone showed further evidence of him trying to sell a gun the day after the shooting. When he was unsuccessful, there were messages suggesting he would bury it at his parents’ property. After a obtaining a search warrant a few days later, police found a freshly buried handgun in the back of that property.

Additionally, surveillance video from the area of the shooting showed two individuals running away from the scene and hiding behind a residence located a few houses south of where the shooting happened. The two individuals are then seen emerging from behind the property hours later and are seen on video leaving the area. Police say they were able to recognize Torres-Becerril as one of those individuals.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a level one felony is 20 to 40 years. The sentencing range for the firearm enhancement is five to 20 years.

