SerbFest 2023 bringing authentic culture and community together

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Saints Peter and Paul church in South Bend is serbin’ up some authentic food and culture at the 2023 Serbfest.

The annual fundraiser provides a place for the community to celebrate Serbian culture.

Some of the fest highlights include bouncy houses and sign drawing for the kids. And even some live music for the adults to get the feet moving.

But the festival’s main attractions are the homecooked traditional Serbian dishes and desserts. Items like grilled Serbian sausage and slow roasted lamb were some of the favorites.

“It’s a tradition for the community to get together,” said Kelly Rizzo, parishioner of Saints Peter and Paul Church.

“Its our big church fundraiser, it’s the only fundraiser we do for our church every year. It’s weeks of preparation, homemade food, pastries are all homemade, so there’s a lot of love that goes into this event”.

The festival is held every year on the last weekend of July.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.