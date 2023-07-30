Sam Hartman building trust as QB1 for Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first week of fall camp is now behind us as the Irish ramp up for their season opener against Navy in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 26.

And one guy that a lot of people have had their eyes on in camp is the team’s new field general.

Sam Hartman brings five years of college football experience to South Bend from Wake Forest. And unlike last year, there’s no quarterback competition. The job belongs to Hartman, which comes as no surprise after his strong showing in the Blue-Gold Game and Tyler Buchner opting to transfer to Alabama.

That decision seems to have instilled confidence in the entire Irish offense, as Hartman’s coaches have had great things to say about their new signal-caller.

“It’s hard to truly lead when you’re in a quarterback battle to be the leader,” said head coach Marcus Freeman. “And what you’ve seen from the time that he’s realized he’s the quarterback is his leadership amongst that offensive unit has continued to just excel.”

“He’s built trust throughout the summer. I think that’s the difference for him,” said offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. “He’s built respect by being here. Trust is earned. He’s earned that right, and we’ve also got a great locker room around him that’s embraced him.”

The same goes for Hartman’s new teammates — even if they make jokes about how much older the 24-year-old is than the rest of them.

“He gains my respect by being the first guy in the facility every day,” said sophomore tight end Holden Staes. “I try to get here pretty early, too. But when I walk in, I can never beat him. He’s always in his locker getting ready for practice. I know he stays late in the meeting rooms.

“During the offseason, he always got us here catching in our free time, building that chemistry,” Staes continued. “And when we’re away from the facility, he’s a good dude to be around. Go out to eat, have a good time, hang out. And even though he’s way older than all of us, he’s still just one of the guys. So yeah, good dude for sure.”

As mentioned previously, this will be Sam Hartman’s sixth season of college football. He remains eligible to play at the college level thanks to playing in only four games in 2019 (allowing him to take a redshirt) and being granted another free year from the NCAA due to the 2020 season being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The graduate transfer threw 110 touchdown passes over five seasons at Wake Forest, making him the ACC’s career leader in that category. He is also second in ACC history with 12,967 career passing yards.

