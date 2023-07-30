Pedestrian killed in Mishawaka crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County FACT Team is investigating a Saturday evening crash that killed a pedestrian.

Officials said just before 10 p.m., FACT investigators were dispatched to a collision involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian on Dragoon Trail near Marian High School.

The truck driver, of South Bend, was traveling westbound on Dragoon Trail when he hit Eric Toledo, 27, who was also walking westbound on Dragoon Trail.

Toledo sustained life-threatening injuries when he was hit and later died at the hospital.

Police said the driver was uninjured and cooperated with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team.

