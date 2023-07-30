Advertise With Us

Pedestrian killed in Mishawaka crash

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
(AP File Photo)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County FACT Team is investigating a Saturday evening crash that killed a pedestrian.

Officials said just before 10 p.m., FACT investigators were dispatched to a collision involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian on Dragoon Trail near Marian High School.

The truck driver, of South Bend, was traveling westbound on Dragoon Trail when he hit Eric Toledo, 27, who was also walking westbound on Dragoon Trail.

Toledo sustained life-threatening injuries when he was hit and later died at the hospital.

Police said the driver was uninjured and cooperated with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team.

