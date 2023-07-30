Advertise With Us

One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say

FILE - Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city's east side just...
FILE - Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city's east side just after 1 a.m., The Star Press reported.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A shooting at a large party in Indiana early Sunday morning left one person dead, police said. A hospital said 19 people were being treated for injuries at its facility.

Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city’s east side just after 1 a.m., The Star Press reported. Police said in a news release that there was no active threat to the community and that “multiple” victims were injured, including some critically.

“Due to the number of victims and nature of the incident, multiple agencies were contacted to assist,” Muncie Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said in a statement sent to The Star Press.

Police did not say how many people were injured, but officials at Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie told The Associated Press that 19 victims were treated in their emergency department for injuries related to the shooting, and 13 remained at the hospital in stabilized condition Sunday morning. Criswell said some victims sustained critical injuries and were transferred by medical helicopter to other facilities.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds still without power after strong storms in Michiana
Several SW Michigan communities under boil advisory due to water main break
Wrongful death lawsuit against Elkhart Community Schools settled
Suspect shot by customer while allegedly trying to rob Cassopolis gas station
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Comfy air through midweek. Showers return Thursday - Friday

Latest News

Racist and vulgar messages were spray painted on vehicles in the Dallas area.
Racist, vulgar messages spray painted on cars
Sam Hartman building trust as QB1 for Notre Dame
Racist and vulgar messages were spray painted on vehicles in the Dallas area.
Racist, vulgar messages spray painted on cars
FILE - U.S. Department of State Seal
US mother, daughter, reported kidnapped in Haiti, people warned not to travel there