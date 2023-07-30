Mishawaka cross country team hosts annual car wash fundraiser

Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - Even with all the rain last night there were still plenty of people coming out to support the Mishawaka high school cross country team, with its annual car wash.

The team hosted this year’s car wash at Mishawaka high school, they were out there washing cars from 11 in the morning until 3 this afternoon.

The money raised will be used to fund the team’s yearly camping trip to Warren Dunes.

This year’s car wash was one of the largest turnouts for the team, raising over $1900.

“I can’t event keep track,” said head coach of the Mishawaka cross country team Chris Kowaleski. “This is possibly the best year we’ve ever had for washing cars. A lot of our customers have been alumni, parents, grandparents. Teachers have been supportive by coming in and giving us great donations. We’ve had a couple semis and a limousine come in. It’s definitely approaching over 100 cars.”

The team will host another event next Saturday, August 5, a run-a-thon at 10 am.

If you want to donate to the team, payments are acceptable through Venmo: @MishawakaXC or through Mishawaka high school.

