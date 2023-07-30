First Alert Weather: Comfy air through midweek. Showers return Thursday - Friday

What is your favorite day on the First Alert 10 Day?



👉 Our next highest chance of rain will arrive late Thursday into parts of Friday. I am NOT expecting heavy rain or severe weather this week.#INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/EJNnWuagET — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) July 30, 2023

Thanks to our heavy rain this past Friday night our drought has essentially been erased for now. We are having our second wettest July on record! Hard to believe when we were worried about lighting off fireworks for the 4th with a very dry ground. Our next chance of showers will have to wait until the end of the work week, but NO heavy rain is expected.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Great bonfire weather with overnight lows falling into the mid-50s. Wind N at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High around 80F. Low 56F. Wind NW at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 84F. Low 58F. Wind light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sunshine throughout the day with a slight increase in the “air you can wear”. Highs will reach back into the mid-80s with overnight lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Muggy throughout the day with highs reaching into the mid and upper 80s. A cold front will spark showers and T-storms late Thursday evening and into Friday. Severe weather and heavy rain are NOT expected.

NEXT WEEKEND: A slight chance of showers remains possible to close out next weekend. No signals of any big heat through the first half of August.

