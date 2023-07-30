Advertise With Us

Community gathers for C.A.R.E. University Elkhart kickoff

Students receive support from C.A.R.E.
Students receive support from C.A.R.E.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, about a hundred students and their families gathered at Sugar Grove Church in Goshen for the annual C.A.R.E. University Elkhart kickoff, and our Joshua Short was the keynote speaker for the event.

The organization focuses on serving students who graduated from an Elkhart County High School and surrounding counties who are leaving home to attend college. They help provide them with basic living necessities - like toiletries, bedding, furniture, kitchen items and hygiene products. C.A.R.E. continues to sponsor these students for the entirety of their college careers!

The organization started with 12 students signing up in 2016 and now has grown to over 100 students.

Josh spoke to students, their advocates and families Saturday afternoon.

The Executive Director and Founder, Danielle Neal, tells us they’ve also launched a chapter in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

