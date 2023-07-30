Community gathers for C.A.R.E. University Elkhart College Kickoff

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - About a hundred students and their families gathered Saturday at Sugar Grove Church in Goshen for the annual C.A.R.E. University Elkhart College Kickoff, and our own Joshua Short was the keynote speaker for the event.

C.A.R.E. University Elkhart focuses on serving students who graduated from and Elkhart County high school or surrounding counties who are leaving home to attend college. The organization helps provide them with basic living necessities, such as toiletries, bedding, furniture, kitchen items, and hygiene products.

C.A.R.E. continues to sponsor these students for the entirety of their college careers. The organization started with 12 students signing up in 2016 and now has grown to over 100 students.

On Saturday afternoon, Josh spoke to students, their advocates, and families.

The executive director and founder, Danielle Neal, tells 16 News Now they’ve also launched a chapter in Indianapolis.

