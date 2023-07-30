Advertise With Us

Bicyclist killed in St. Joseph County (Mich.) crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A bicyclist has died following a crash on Friday in Fabius Township.

At approximately 11 p.m., St. Joseph County (Mich.) Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of South U.S.-131 and Millard Road for the report of a wreck involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

The van involved was driven by a 66-year-old White Pigeon man. Both he and his female passenger were uninjured in the crash.

Investigators said the 39-year-old female bicyclist was pronounced deceased on scene.

Names are not being released at this time due to pending family notification.

