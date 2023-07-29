What to know if you’re taking the South Shore Line to Lollapalooza

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up if you’re planning on using the South Shore Line to travel to Lollapalooza!

The following South Shore Line service updates will be in effect to accommodate passengers attending Lollapalooza, taking place Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Grant Park.

Thursday & Friday:

An Extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 10:40 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 10:43 p.m.), run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Gary Metro Center.

Alcohol will be prohibited on South Shore trains after 7 p.m. Thursday/Friday. Please be advised that glass bottles are always prohibited.

Saturday & Sunday:

Westbound Train 606 and Train 506 will operate Extras for additional capacity to accommodate passengers heading to Chicago in the morning. Train 606 and Train 506 and their Extras will make all regular stops to Chicago.

An Extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 10:55 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 10:58 p.m.), run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Gary Metro Center.

Alcohol will be prohibited on South Shore trains all day Saturday/Sunday. Please be advised that glass bottles are always prohibited.

