‘We had no control’: Former Landmark employee speaks on working conditions

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - More fallout from Landmark Recovery as new details about the addiction treatment facility come to light.

Just yesterday, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, Division of Mental Health and Addiction revoked licenses at three Landmark Recovery locations, including in Mishawaka.

Former employees tell 16 News Now they are not surprised. They say they could see it coming from a mile away.

This also comes after a civil lawsuit was filed on behalf of nine former patients of Praxis Landmark Recovery.

A former mental health technician at Landmark in Mishawaka tells us that, in her opinion, staff were not adequately trained and that staff shortages created a dangerous environment.

“You’d have two nurses to 80 girls and maybe one or two techs,” said Kelsey Farver, a former employee of Praxis Landmark Recovery. “Same with the guys. So, we had no control, none. The patients, they run those facilities because we have no power. There’s no security and no cameras.”

She alleges the center that opened in August of 2022 doesn’t function entirely like a medical care facility.

“This is basically a real estate company,” Farver said. “They buy these buildings cheap, fix them up for very cheap, minor repairs, and then they flip them. But it’s all about filling the beds, because we weren’t supposed to be full until January. We were full in less than a month, so we were getting 15 admits a day, and people were sitting in intake for 8 to 9 hours, in complete withdrawal. The executive team would get emails every day titled F.T.F.B., fill the (expletive) beds.”

Currently, Landmark no longer has a license to operate, meaning they cannot accept new patients.

They have three weeks to transfer or discharge any current patients to adequate levels of treatment.

In a statement issued by Landmark Recovery, they said in part, “We respectfully disagree with this decision and believe it is based on misinformation, and we are committed to the well-being of our patients and staff.”

Authorities have confirmed they are investigating several issues at the facility, from deaths to alleged rapes.

Multiple former employees, including Farver, tell us some people in the company made up a vulgar nickname for the facility after one of those alleged incidents.

“So, the executive team, after the first rape happened, they covered it up, and so, the initials for the facility is PSBN, Praxis of South Bend, Indiana,” Farver said. “So, after the rape happened, they started calling this facility PS Bend-it-over. How I describe Landmark is lawless; there is no rule and no law.”

“Upper management showed a lack of empathy and sympathy for patients; it was the rest of us who tried to help them,” said former Landmark employee Kelsey Crago, who worked as a patient engagement specialist assistant manager. “They deserve to be treated like human beings and not prisoners. I believe prisoners get better treatment than they do.”

In a company memo obtained by 16 News Now, Landmark CEO Matt Boyle tells his staff that they expect to win the appeal to regain their license and tells staff to focus on work.

Attached below is Landmark Recovery’s full statement from July 28:

While we cannot participate in interviews due to the ongoing investigations, we share our deepest condolences for the individuals that passed away earlier this month. We are taking this situation very seriously and as we mentioned previously, we have our top executives at the facility around the clock. Also, our CEO, Matt Boyle, has been at the facility for the past week providing additional support and guidance. At Landmark Recovery, patient care and safety are our top priorities. Addiction is a devastating disease that impacts every socioeconomic level and because of that, we have made it our mission to not only serve those with commercial health insurance, but to provide high quality care for those with Medicaid, a population that has very few choices or support options for addiction recovery. We believe it is important to note that while we are addressing the issues at hand, we have also been a prominent and successful provider of Medicaid addiction recovery services for a large portion of Indiana and other parts of the country for the past 6 years. Lastly, Landmark Recovery is disappointed to announce that the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, Division of Mental Health and Addiction has revoked our license at three of our facilities. We respectfully disagree with this decision and believe it is based on misinformation. We are working with our legal counsel to explore the next steps including an appeal. In the meantime, we are committed to the well-being of our patients and staff and will work to ensure a safe environment for everyone involved. We appreciate your continued support during this time.

